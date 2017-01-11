Jan 11 Hong Kong stocks rose for a fifth
straight session on Wednesday to hit fresh one-month highs as
investors awaited U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's news
conference later in the day for clues which may set the tone for
global markets.
The benchmark Hang Seng index ended up 0.8 percent at
22,935.35 points. while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.7 percent to 9,733.90.
Investors are awaiting Trump's first news conference since
he won the U.S. presidential election for concrete plans on what
he wants to accomplish in his first year in office.
During the election campaign, he promised to slash taxes and
boost fiscal spending, which has sent Wall Street to record
highs.
But he also vowed to brand China a "currency manipulator" on
his first day in office and has threatened to slap huge tariffs
on imports from China, raising tension between the world's two
biggest economies.
All sectors in Hong Kong advanced.
Gains were led by resource stocks, which were
underpinned by strong commodities prices in mainland China. The
sector was up around 2.5 percent at the close.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)