Jan 20 Hong Kong stocks ended a thinly-traded
week down and snapped three weeks of gains on Friday, as
investors were wary ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the
45th U.S. president later in the day.
The benchmark Hang Seng index fell 0.7 percent, to
22,885.91 points at the close, while the China Enterprises Index
lost 0.8 percent, to 9,715.72 points.
The benchmark index lost a modest 0.2 percent this week.
"The key risk is Trump's trade policy. The external risk of
China is obviously heightened, at the same time how Fed will
move policy rates in the U.S," said Raymond Yeung, chief
economist of Greater China for ANZ in Hong Kong.
There was little reaction to late afternoon news that
China's five biggest banks have been approved to temporarily
lower the amount of cash that they must hold as reserves, to
ease seasonal liquidity tightness ahead of the Lunar New Year
holiday.
Interest-sensitive stocks including property developers
and utilities firms retreated more than 0.8
percent on Friday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said
that the U.S. central bank should continue to raise interest
rates gradually to keep jobs plentiful and inflation low.
The city's interest rates usually follow the United
States, thanks to a currency peg to the greenback.
The energy sector extended Thursday's losses and
fell more than 1.2 percent, partially dragged by index
heavyweight PetroChina Co Ltd and CNOOC Ltd.
