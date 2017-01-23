Jan 23 Hong Kong stocks closed marginally higher
on Monday, thanks to support from a solid resource sector.
Both the benchmark Hang Seng index and the Hong Kong
China Enterprises Index were up 0.1 percent at the
close, to 22,898.52 points and 9,726.82 points respectively.
The market was under profit-taking pressure after recently
rising above 23,000 points and would likely end the week around
22,800 points, predicted Steve Leung, director at UOB Kay Hian
Holdings.
Leung said investors were cautious as they watched for moves
by President Donald Trump that would affect trade ties between
the United States and China.
"We are all waiting for Trump's arrangement for
China-related trade as he just took office," Leung said.
Leung noted resource stocks, with an index tracking
the sector adding nearly 1.8 percent on Monday, were popular
bets thanks to a weaker U.S. currency.
The dollar index extended the losses from the
previous session after Trump struck a protectionist tone in his
inauguration speech on Friday.
It was down almost 0.5 percent to a 6-week low on Monday,
while an index tracking nonferrous metals prices in Shanghai
gained 2 percent at the close.
