HONG KONG Feb 1 Hong Kong stocks eased on
Wednesday as traders returned from a long holiday and caught up
to losses in overseas markets amid growing worries over the
policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.
The benchmark Hang Seng index trimmed earlier losses
and ended 0.18 percent down at 23,318.39 points in the first day
of trading since Friday. The China Enterprises Index
fell 0.48 percent, to 9,756.61 points.
Equity markets across the region were subdued as investors
fretted over Trump's protectionist stances and immigration
curbs.
Pressure from Trump's comments were partially offset by
strong China manufacturing data.
China's manufacturing sector grew slightly faster than
expected in January as the world's second-largest economy
continued to benefit from record bank lending and a construction
boom.
Consumer staples Want Want China Holdings Ltd,
which rose 11.6 percent last week, led the slide in the main
index falling 3.1 percent. PetroChina Co Ltd and
Kunlun Energy Co Ltd fell 1.5 percent.
Macau gaming stocks fell after the world's biggest casino
hub posted a slower than expected 3.1 percent rise in gambling
revenue in January.
SJM Holdings Ltd and Galaxy Entertainment Group
Ltd led the slide, falling 2.7 percent. Sands China
Ltd slid 2.2 percent. Wynn Macau Ltd and MGM
China Holdings Ltd fell more than 1 percent.
China's markets are shut for the Lunar New Year holiday and
will resume trade on Friday.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Randy Fabi)