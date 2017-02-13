SHANGHAI Feb 13 Hong Kong shares closed at a
four-month high on Monday, underpinned by the materials sector
following a rally in commodities prices and thanks to capital
flows from the mainland.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.6 percent to 23,710.98
points, its highest close since Oct. 11. Meanwhile, the China
Enterprises Index gained 1.3 percent, to 10,257.84
points, its highest since end-November 2015.
Resources stocks rallied, led by copper producers, as prices
of the metal surged after BHP Billiton declared force
majeure due to a strike at the world's biggest copper mine in
Chile.
The market was also supported by rising southbound inflows
through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, which used 24
percent of Friday's daily quota, compared with an average of
less than 11 percent in January.
Most sectors gained ground, led by materials and
industrials, while property developers
contracted 0.4 percent after hitting a nearly 3-1/2-month high
in the previous session.
Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd jumped 6.9
percent to an all-time high on news it would join the Hang Seng
Index as a constituent on March 6.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)