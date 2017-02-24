Feb 24 Hong Kong stocks fell for a second day on
Friday, as resource firms were hit by weak commodities markets
in China and a sharp drop in money inflows from Shanghai.
The benchmark Hang Seng index dropped 0.6 percent, to
23,965.70, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 1.0 percent, to 10,418.66.
The main index lost 0.3 percent for the week.
Southbound inflows through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock
Connect used just 5.4 percent of the daily quota, compared with
25 percent on Thursday.
Resource stocks clocked their biggest one-day
decline since March 9, down 3.4 percent on Friday after hitting
a 20-1/2-month high in the previous session.
Optimism toward the sector waned partly due to a weak
commodities market on the mainland. Futures prices of iron ore
lost 2.4 percent at the close.
Nearly all sectors lost ground on Friday, but
telecommunication stocks advanced 0.5 percent after
receiving a boost from heavyweight China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd
.
Shares of China's second-largest telecom operator jumped
around 3.4 percent after it reported sharp increase in mobile
and 4G subscribers in January and also in hope of restructuring
reforms.
