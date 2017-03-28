SHANGHAI, March 28 Hong Kong stocks followed Asian markets higher on Tuesday on cautious hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump would be able to pass his planned economic stimulus policies despite last week's defeat on healthcare reform.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.6 percent to 24,345.87 points, while the China Enterprises Index also gained 0.6 percent to 10,425.89, shrugging off weakness in mainland China markets.

Most sectors rose in Hong Kong, with an index tracking mainland property developers jumping 1.7 percent after the previous session's tumble.

The consumer services sector was also strong, up 2 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)