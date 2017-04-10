April 10 Hong Kong stocks barely changed on
Monday, with market turnover the lowest in two months as
investors were reluctant to place bets amid concerns about
growing geopolitical risks over Syria and North Korea.
The benchmark Hang Seng index was almost unchanged at
24,262.18, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 0.2 percent, to 10,253.79.
President Donald Trump pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping
to do more to curb North Korea's nuclear program and help reduce
the gaping U.S. trade deficit with Beijing in talks on Friday,
even as he toned down the strident anti-China rhetoric of his
election campaign.
Concerns about capital outflows resurfaced after the dollar
index held sharp gains from the last session and hit a
near four-week high, potentially luring money out of emerging
markets.
Most sectors in Hong Kong retreated at the close, with
resource stocks leading the decline.
An index tracking the sector contracted 1.2
percent, dragged by weakness in the mainland commodity market.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)