SHANGHAI, Sept 9 Chinese investment in Hong Kong
stocks via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect hit its highest
one-day level in 17 months on Friday after China's insurance
industry regulator said insurers could participate in the
scheme.
The buying was the heaviest since April 9, 2015. Until
Friday, this year's one-day high came on June 24.
On Thursday, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission said
mainland insurance firms can buy and sell Hong Kong shares
through the scheme that was launched in late 2014.
