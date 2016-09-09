SHANGHAI, Sept 9 Chinese investment in Hong Kong stocks via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect hit its highest one-day level in 17 months on Friday after China's insurance industry regulator said insurers could participate in the scheme.

The buying was the heaviest since April 9, 2015. Until Friday, this year's one-day high came on June 24.

On Thursday, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission said mainland insurance firms can buy and sell Hong Kong shares through the scheme that was launched in late 2014. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)