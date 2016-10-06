HONG KONG Oct 6 Hong Kong stocks rose on
Thursday, lifted by financial and resource shares, following an
overnight surge in oil prices and support as some investors
built positions ahead of next week's reopening of the China
market.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 0.5 percent at
23,902.69 points while the China Enterprises Index
gained 1 percent to 9,907.64 points.
China's stock market is closed all this week for the
National Day holiday. It reopens on Monday.
"Players started to build up their position ahead of the
reopening of the China market," said Alex Wong, Hong Kong
director of Ample Finance Group, adding that "the underlying
tone is seen as solid,"
Shares of China's Lenovo Group Ltd rose 2.5
percent on media reports that it is in talks to bring Fujitsu
Ltd's personal computer business under its control.
A sub-index measuring Hong Kong financial stocks
rose 0.8 percent. Shares of China Shenhua and
PetroChina climbed more than 3.5 percent, and China
Life was up 2.4 percent.
Chinese property stocks slid on concern over further cooling
measures to curb mainland property prices.
China Resources Land fell 1.9 percent. China
Evergrande and China Overseas Land were down
about 1.5 percent.
China's eastern city of Nanjing announced further measures
to curb its property market, the city government said on
Wednesday, just 10 days after it limited the number of homes
residents could purchase.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)