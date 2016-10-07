* HSI -0.5 pct, HSCE -0.3 pct

* China markets reopen on Monday, when Hong Kong closed

* Fresh inflows from China likely - analyst

HONG KONG, Oct 7 Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, pulled down by consumer staples and energy shares as investors locked in gains before a long weekend and the release of U.S. job data awaited for hints on when interest rates will be hiked.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index slid 0.5 percent by lunch break to 23,836.56 points, while the China Enterprises Index eased 0.3 percent to 9,918.67 points.

Despite the slip, both indexes are on track for their biggest weekly gains in four weeks.

Shares of Mengniu Dairy and China Resources Power , which had rallied recently, fell more than 2 percent.

China's stock market has been shut this week for the National Day holiday and will reopen on Monday. Hong Kong will be closed on Monday for a holiday.

Hong Kong's underlying tone "is quite firm on anticipation of good support from inflow of funds from the north on reopening of the China market," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities.

At midday on Friday, a sub-index measuring financials stocks was down 0.4 percent, with China Life falling 0.7 percent and Ping An down 0.6 percent.

Shares in China Merchants Securities Co Ltd, a brokerage controlled by state-owned conglomerate China Merchants Group Ltd, were flat on their Hong Kong debut, after its IPO raised $1.4 billion. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)