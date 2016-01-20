US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
HONG KONG Jan 20 Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at its lowest level in 3-1/2 years on Wednesday and its currency tumbled as investors were rattled by fears over capital outflows, a slowing global economy and crumbling oil prices.
The Hang Seng Index fell 3.8 percent, to 18,886.30, its lowest level since late July 2012. THe Hong Kong property sub-index slid 4.9 percent.
The Hong Kong dollar fell for a fifth consecutive day to its weakest level in more than eight years, with a sharp drop in currency forwards suggesting more weakness was in store.
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
