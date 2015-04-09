SHANGHAI, April 9 China's Shanghai Composite Index fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, with China's small cap index dropping 4.9 percent, as investors' interest switched to shares in Hong Kong, where major indexes rose more than 2 percent.

For the first time on Wednesday, Chinese investors used their entire 10.5 billion yuan daily quota in a cross-border programme to buy Hong Kong stocks, boosting turnover under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect to a record. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Alan Raybould)