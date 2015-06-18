SHANGHAI, June 18 Despite rising market volatility, China's red-hot stock market still attracted over a million investors each week recently, while margin debt continued to climb, smashing previous records, the latest data shows. Last week, 1.41 million new investors opened stock accounts, at similar levels to the previous two weeks. And during the period, there was a daily average of 3.1 trillion yuan ($499.40 billion) sitting on investors' stock accounts, which could be used to buy stocks or subscribe for initial public offerings. Margin debt - an important engine of China's latest bull run - continued to expand, climbing to a record 2.24 trillion yuan as of June 16, which was 8 percent more than the level seen at the end of May. Asset under management (AUM) by China's mutual fund industry also hit a record, reaching 7.36 trillion yuan at the end of May, a 19 percent jump from the previous month. The expansion reflects both the rise in asset prices, and fresh money flowing into mutual funds. *Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) June 8-12 June 1-5 May 25-29 May 18-22 May 11-15 May 4-8 New Investors 141.35 149.91 164.44 89.66 79.70 82.07 % change w/w -5.7 -8.8 83.4 12.5 -2.9 N.A Total Investors 8,891.92 8,750.57 8,600.66 8,436.22 8,346.56 8,266.86 % change w/w 1.6 1.7 1.9 1.1 1 1 China's new stock account opening: bit.ly/1wvJ9S9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) June 8-12 Jun 1-5 May 25-29 May 18-22 May 11-15 May 4-8 Net Fund Flows -4,734 9,078 -1,274 5,652 -3,719 8,576 End-weak outstanding 29,988 38,531 28,604 31,613 23,702 26,378 Daily average 31,076 29,449 28,765 24,288 24,771 21,237 % change w/w 5.5 2.4 18.4 -1.9 16.6 -2.3 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) June 16 June 15 June 12 June 11 June 10 Margin Loans outstanding 22,400.7 22,316.6 22,204.6 22,056.7 21,923.1 % pct change w/w 0.38 0.50 0.67 0.61 0.69 * Monthly Outstanding Value of China's Margin Financing and Short Selling (unit:100 mln yuan) May Apr Mar Feb Jan Margin Loans 20,728.63 18,306.96 14,864.39 11,522.99 11,258.33 % change w/w 13.2 23.2 29 2.4 10.7 Short selling 71.66 87.56 79.29 55.11 58.69 % change w/w -18.2 10.4 43.9 -6.1 -28.3 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Monthly asset under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) May Apr Mar Feb Jan AUM 73,592.83 61,997.91 52,414.37 48,607.18 45,449.04 % change 18.7 18.3 7.8 6.9 0.2 Total Fund Units 59,719.22 51,914.01 44,966.39 43,895.41 41,951.35 % change 15.0 15.5 2.4 4.6 3.1 Stock fund units 11,728.99 11,140.26 10,800.56 10,833.92 10,680.63 % change 5.3 3.1 -0.3 1.4 -0.85 Balanced Fund Units 17,113.14 10,409.72 7,416.54 6,144.94 5,672.60 % change 64.4 40.4 20.7 8.3 2.7 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.2075 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)