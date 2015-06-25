SHANGHAI, June 25 Outstanding margin loans on Chinese stocks shrank for the first time in two weeks and the pace of new investors entering the market slowed, the latest data showed, as last week's 13 percent tumble in China's stock market appears to have hurt investor sentiment. During the week ended June 19, fewer than 1 million new investors entered China's stock market, 30 percent less than the previous week, as the market suffered its biggest fall since the global financial crisis. In further signs of investor caution, the amount of money sitting on investors' stock accounts averaged 2.65 trillion yuan last week, 15 percent less than during the previous week. The money could be used to buy stocks or subscribe for initial public offerings. Market participants also reacted to regulators' fresh moves to reduce leverage in the market. Outstanding margin debt - an important engine of China's latest bull run - fell on June 19, the first time in two weeks, and continued to shrink this week, according to latest available data. *Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) June 15-19 June 8-12 June 1-5 May 25-29 May 18-22 May 11-15 May 4-8 New Investors 99.19 141.35 149.91 164.44 89.66 79.70 82.07 % change w/w -29.8 -5.7 -8.8 83.4 12.5 -2.9 N.A Total Investors 8991.11 8,891.92 8,750.57 8,600.66 8,436.22 8,346.56 8,266.86 % change w/w 1.1 1.6 1.7 1.9 1.1 1 1 China's new stock account opening: bit.ly/1wvJ9S9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) June 15-19 June 8-12 Jun 1-5 May 25-29 May 18-22 May 11-15 May 4-8 Net Fund Flows 15,400 -4,734 9,078 -1,274 5,652 -3,719 8,576 End-week outstanding 22,513 29,988 38,531 28,604 31,613 23,702 26,378 Daily average 26,547 31,076 29,449 28,765 24,288 24,771 21,237 % change w/w -14.6 5.5 2.4 18.4 -1.9 16.6 -2.3 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) June 23 June 19 June 18 June 17 June 16 Margin Loans outstanding 22452.7 22608.2 22664.3 22548.0 22400.7 % pct change w/w -0.69 -0.25 0.52 0.66 0.38 * Monthly Outstanding Value of China's Margin Financing and Short Selling (unit:100 mln yuan) May Apr Mar Feb Jan Margin Loans 20,728.63 18,306.96 14,864.39 11,522.99 11,258.33 % change w/w 13.2 23.2 29 2.4 10.7 Short selling 71.66 87.56 79.29 55.11 58.69 % change w/w -18.2 10.4 43.9 -6.1 -28.3 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Monthly asset under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) May Apr Mar Feb Jan AUM 73,592.83 61,997.91 52,414.37 48,607.18 45,449.04 % change 18.7 18.3 7.8 6.9 0.2 Total Fund Units 59,719.22 51,914.01 44,966.39 43,895.41 41,951.35 % change 15.0 15.5 2.4 4.6 3.1 Stock fund units 11,728.99 11,140.26 10,800.56 10,833.92 10,680.63 % change 5.3 3.1 -0.3 1.4 -0.85 Balanced Fund Units 17,113.14 10,409.72 7,416.54 6,144.94 5,672.60 % change 64.4 40.4 20.7 8.3 2.7 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.2075 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)