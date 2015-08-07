SHANGHAI, Aug 7 Chinese stock investors slowed their pace of deleveraging as the market stabilized after the government unveiled a slew of policies to prop up share prices. At the end of last week, outstanding margin loans - money investors borrowed from brokerages to buy stocks - totaled 1.3 trillion yuan, slightly lower than the start of the week, but was down 43 percent from the 2.27 trillion yuan peak hit on June 18. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit:100 million yuan) Aug 5 Aug 4 Aug 3 July 31 July 30 Margin loans outstanding 13,090.4 13,098.5 12,937.4 13,352.0 13,677.2 % pct change w/w -0.06 1.25 -3.11 -2.38 -0.09 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Margin loans 20,443.69 20,728.63 18,306.96 14,864.39 11,522.99 11,258.33 % change w/w -1.4 13.2 23.2 29 2.4 10.7 Short selling 46.99 71.66 87.56 79.29 55.11 58.69 % change w/w -34.2 -18.2 10.4 43.9 -6.1 -28.3 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd *Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) July 27-31 July 20-24 July 13-17 July 6-10 June 29-July 3 New Investors 34.05 39.15 52.93 51.3 51.29 % change w/w -13.0 -26.0 3.2 0 2.7 Total Investors 9269.75 9235.70 9196.55 9143.62 9092.32 % change w/w 0.4 0.4 0.6 0.6 0.57 China's new stock account opening: bit.ly/1wvJ9S9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) July 27-31 July 20-24 July 13-17 July 6-10 June 29-July 3 Net Fund Flows -1,011 -1,213 988 -1,757 6,329 End-week outstanding 28,893 31,026 32,922 32,970 24,261 Daily average 29,809 31,908 33,246 14,652 28,613 % change w/w -6.6 -4.0 126.9 -48.8 -18.0 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) June May Apr Mar Feb Jan AUM 71,140.33 73,592.83 61,997.91 52,414.37 48,607.18 45,449.04 % change -3.3 18.7 18.3 7.8 6.9 0.2 Total Fund Units 62,386.15 59,719.22 51,914.01 44,966.39 43,895.41 41,951.35 % change 4.5 15.0 15.5 2.4 4.6 3.1 Stock fund units 12,725.52 11,728.99 11,140.26 10,800.56 10,833.92 10,680.63 % change 8.5 5.3 3.1 -0.3 1.4 -0.85 Balanced Fund Units 20,107.49 17,113.14 10,409.72 7,416.54 6,144.94 5,672.60 % change 17.5 64.4 40.4 20.7 8.3 2.7 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sunil Nair)