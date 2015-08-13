SHANGHAI, Aug 13 Chinese stock investors have started borrowing more to fund stock purchases as the market stabilized following a slew of government rescue measures, signaling an end to weeks of rapid deleveraging. The outstanding margin loans - money investors borrowed from brokerages to buy stocks, increased slightly over the past week, standing at 1.35 trillion yuan ($211.00 billion) on Tuesday, according to the latest data. After hitting a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, China's official margin lending began to drop sharply, slumping 34.7 percent in July alone as investors cut risk exposure amid the market meltdown. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit:100 million yuan) Aug 11 Aug 10 Aug 7 Aug 6 Aug 5 Margin loans outstanding 13,510.4 13,371.2 13,141.7 13,053.3 13,090.4 % pct change w/w 1.04 1.75 0.68 -0.28 -0.06 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) July June May Apr Mar Feb Margin loans 13,352.00 20,443.69 20,728.63 18,306.96 14,864.39 11,522.99 % change w/w -34.7 -1.4 13.2 23.2 29 2.4 Short selling 32.62 46.99 71.66 87.56 79.29 55.11 % change w/w -30.6 -34.4 -18.2 10.4 43.9 -6.1 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd *Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) Aug 3-7 July 27-31 July 20-24 July 13-17 July 6-10 New Investors 26.54 34.05 39.15 52.93 51.3 % change w/w -22.1 -13.0 -26.0 3.2 0 Total Investors 9296.29 9269.75 9235.70 9196.55 9143.62 % change w/w 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.6 0.6 China's new stock account opening: bit.ly/1wvJ9S9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) Aug 3-7 July 27-31 July 20-24 July 13-17 July 6-10 Net Fund Flows -1,207 -1,011 -1,213 988 -1,757 End-week outstanding 29,274 28,893 31,026 32,922 32,970 Daily average 29,253 29,809 31,908 33,246 14,652 % change w/w -1.9 -6.6 -4.0 126.9 -48.8 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) June May Apr Mar Feb Jan AUM 71,140.33 73,592.83 61,997.91 52,414.37 48,607.18 45,449.04 % change -3.3 18.7 18.3 7.8 6.9 0.2 Total Fund Units 62,386.15 59,719.22 51,914.01 44,966.39 43,895.41 41,951.35 % change 4.5 15.0 15.5 2.4 4.6 3.1 Stock fund units 12,725.52 11,728.99 11,140.26 10,800.56 10,833.92 10,680.63 % change 8.5 5.3 3.1 -0.3 1.4 -0.85 Balanced Fund Units 20,107.49 17,113.14 10,409.72 7,416.54 6,144.94 5,672.60 % change 17.5 64.4 40.4 20.7 8.3 2.7 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.3982 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)