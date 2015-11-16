SHANGHAI Nov 16 China stocks opened lower on
Monday, following regional markets, as Friday's deadly attacks
in Paris dampened risk appetite among global investors.
Sentiment on the mainland was also hurt by Chinese stock
regulators' announcement over the weekend that it would raise
margin finance requirements to reduce systemic risks.
The CSI300 index fell 1.7 percent to 3,681.19
points at 0130 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index
fell 1.7 percent to 3,520.79 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for November fell 1.5
percent, to 3,671.6, to stand 9.59 points below the prevailing
value of the underlying index.
The Hang Seng index dropped 1.8 percent, to 21,984.73
points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.0
percent, to 9,982.23.
The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net
outflows of 0.03 billion yuan.
(Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)