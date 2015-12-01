SHANGHAI Dec 1 China's share markets held a
soft tone on Tuesday, hurt by weak factory activity despite the
International Monetary Fund's decision to grant the yuan global
reserve currency status.
The CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent to 3,559.95
points by 0246 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.2 percent to 3,439.78 points.
Traders said that the IMF's decision to add the Chinese
currency to its Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket was long
expected, and its impact to the stock market was neutral.
"Theoretically, the move would make yuan assets more
attractive to global investors over the long term," said Samuel
Chien, partner of hedge fund manager Shanghai Boom Trend
Investment Management Co.
"But on the other hand, there's also high expectation of
further yuan depreciation as Beijing needs a weaker currency to
support its struggling manufacturing sector."
An official survey showed on Tuesday that activity in the
manufacturing sector contracted for a fourth straight month to a
three-year low, adding to signs of persistent economic weakness
despite a flurry of stimulus moves.
Chien expected Chinese stocks to be volatile as the market
prepares for a possible U.S. interest rate hike this month.
Most sectors strengthened, as real estate stocks
jumped for the second day. But banking heavyweights
dragged the market, with an index tracking the sector down more
than 1 percent.
Hong Kong stocks rebounded sharply.
The Hang Seng index added 1.5 percent, to 22,329.85
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 2.0 percent, to 9,986.53.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)