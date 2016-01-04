SHANGHAI Jan 4 China stocks slumped more than 3
percent on the first day of trading in 2016 after weak factory
activity surveys soured hopes that the world's second-largest
economy will enter the new year on better footing.
Investors also dumped holdings ahead of the imminent
expiration of a share sales ban on listed companies' major
shareholders, which had been imposed during the market crash
last summer.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 3.3 percent to
3,606.93 points by 0248 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 3.2 percent to 3,424.92 points. Both had tumbled
more than 4 percent at one point.
A 5 percent rise or fall in the CSI300 would trigger China's
circuit breaker mechanism, which took effect on Monday.
A private survey showed China's factory activity contracted
for the 10th straight month in December, and at a sharper pace
than in November. An official survey on Friday, which focuses on
larger, state-owned firms, showed a fifth month of contraction,
though a pick-up in the services sector could cushion the impact
on the broader economy.
"While some softness in the manufacturing sector was to be
expected, having two major indicators pointing towards the same
bearish direction is clearly impacting the market," wrote Gerry
Alfonso, director at Shenwen Hongyuan Securities Co.
Investors also fear a glut of equity supply could swamp
Chinese markets this year, with a six-month share sales ban
imposed on listed companies' major shareholders due to expire on
Jan 8.
A new set of rules for initial public offerings also to take
effect on Jan. 1, making it easier for companies to list.
"Investors are worried about a flood of share supplies
coming to the market," said Shen Zhengyang, analyst at Northeast
Securities.
Analysts also attributed Monday's sell-off to weakness in
the yuan, which the central bank allowed to slip to fresh
4-1/2-year lows, adding to worries about capital flight.
Shanghai stocks ended 2015 up nearly 10 percent, beating
Wall Street and most other major markets, and shaking off a
savage summer rout that wiped out a third of the market's value
at one point.
Hong Kong stocks were also down sharply on Monday.
The Hang Seng index dropped 2.1 percent to 21,454.79
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost
2.4 percent, to 9,428.80.
