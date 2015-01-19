SHANGHAI Jan 20 Speculation that China's regulators intentionally sought to suppress a stock rally by taking actions that led to Monday's sharp drop in share prices "is not consistent with facts", said Deng Ke, spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

The country's two main indexes both fell 7.7 percent on Monday, their biggest losses since June 2008, and the plunge wiped out around $315 billion of market value from the Shanghai stock exchange, the country's biggest.

The crash came after the CSRC on Friday punished industry heavyweights for illegal operations in their margin trading. Banks were hit after the banking regulator issued draft rules to tighten supervision of entrusted loans, a kind of shadow banking product.

Deng's denial that regulators intentionally clipped the market were carried on the CSRC website late on Monday. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Pullin)