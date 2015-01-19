SHANGHAI Jan 20 Speculation that China's
regulators intentionally sought to suppress a stock rally by
taking actions that led to Monday's sharp drop in share prices
"is not consistent with facts", said Deng Ke, spokesman for the
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
The country's two main indexes both fell 7.7 percent on
Monday, their biggest losses since June 2008, and the plunge
wiped out around $315 billion of market value from the Shanghai
stock exchange, the country's biggest.
The crash came after the CSRC on Friday punished industry
heavyweights for illegal operations in their margin trading.
Banks were hit after the banking regulator issued draft rules to
tighten supervision of entrusted loans, a kind of shadow banking
product.
Deng's denial that regulators intentionally clipped the
market were carried on the CSRC website late on Monday.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Pullin)