* Securities regulator tells investors to stay "rational and
calm"
* Regulators concerned by number of inexperienced investors
in mkt
* Rally has depended heavily on margin finance
* Funds spilling over into Hong Kong exchange
(Adds stock market reaction, market quotes, risk)
BEIJING, April 16 The chairman of China's
securities regulator told Chinese stock investors on Thursday to
stay "rational and calm", saying he especially needed to remind
new investors of their inexperience when it came to handling
market volatility.
The warning comes as China's massive stock market rally -
much of it driven by margin finance and other forms of leverage
- spills into Hong Kong and other markets.
The rally is one of the few bright points in an otherwise
gloomy economic picture but it has raised concerns that the
surge, which has relied mostly on an army of individual retail
investors, could come quickly unhinged, resulting in a repeat of
the debilitating crashes that occurred in 2008 and 2009.
Xiao Gang, who leads the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC), said investors must not think they are
missing the boat if they have not invested in the Chinese stock
market, which has surged around 70 percent since November.
"We remind investors, especially those new to the market, to
be rational and calm when investing in stocks," he said in a
speech posted on the CSRC website.
"Investors should fully assess market risk, make investments
prudently, know their own capabilities and limits, and avoid
blindly following the crowds."
The number of new investors is significant. Most Chinese
have historically remained wary of stocks, preferring to put
money in real estate given its superior rates of return. But
housing prices have slumped even as the Shanghai Composite Index
has gained more than 70 percent since November.
That has caused the number of active stock accounts in China
to swell to 111 million, up from around 95 million a year ago.
"What Xiao means is: investors need to be responsible for
their own investment decisions and take risks. It's a very
natural caution because you don't expect regulators to say, at
the current index level 'please continue to buy stocks.'" said
David Dai, Shanghai-based investment director at Nanhai Fund
Management Co Ltd.
"The days of making money with closed eyes are over."
Beijing is keen to manage market sentiment, especially since
the rally appears disconnected from any economic fundamentals.
On Thursday, China stocks advanced to 7-year highs with
sentiment staying upbeat despite the regulator's warnings and
Premier Li Keqiang's remarks that China would have difficulty
meeting its 7 percent growth target this year.
The economy grew at its slowest pace in six years in the
first quarter and weakness in key sectors suggest the world's
second-largest economy is still losing momentum.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in BEIJING and Samuel Shen, Pete
Sweeney and Adam Jourdan in SHANGHAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
and Alan Raybould)