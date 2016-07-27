SHANGHAI, July 27 China stocks tumbled on
Wednesday, led by small cap shares, on fears of tighter
regulatory restrictions.
Selling accelerated in the afternoon, with major indexes set
for their worst one-day drop in more than six weeks.
The CSI300 index fell 2.3 percent to 3,193.74
points by 0536 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 2.5 percent to 2,973.37. Both indexes were down as much as
3 percent at one point in afternoon trade.
The Chinext Growth Index, tracking smaller tech
companies trading on the Shenzhen Exchange, slumped over 5
percent.
China CSI300 stock index futures for August fell 2.6
percent, to 3,154.8, -38.94 points below the current value of
the underlying index.
Analysts said that part of the selloff in small caps was due
to fears of pending restrictions on wealth management products
(WMP) investing in equities.
A second blow came from increased disclosure requirements
for companies with shares which have exhibited unexplained sharp
movements, hitting a series of concept stocks that had rallied
inexplicably earlier in the week.
Analysts pointed to a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday in which
officials warned of asset bubbles - without being more specific
- and unconfirmed media reports that regulators were preparing
to restrict WMP companies from buying stocks.
"Some speculators used yesterday's political bureau
statement on 'curbing asset bubbles' as an excuse to dump shares
that had made solid gains of late," said Cao Xuefeng, head of
research at Huaxi Securities in Chengdu.
"While there is a general trend that regulator are
tightening market supervision, there is actually no major big
negative news."
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin, Liu Luoyan and Pete Sweeney; Editing
by Kim Coghill)