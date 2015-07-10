SHANGHAI, July 10 China's insurance regulator
said the country's insurers have bought a total of 112.3 billion
yuan ($18.09 billion) of equity since the stock market rout in
the latest attempt by Beijing to calm investor sentiment.
Insurance firms have invested 57.4 billion yuan in equity
and 54.8 billion yuan in equity funds from the start of the
market fall till July 8, China Insurance Regulatory Commission
(CIRC) said during a press event on Thursday evening, according
to the official Shanghai Securities News.
"Yesterday, the 6 industry leaders bought equity and equity
funds worth a total of 15.1 billion yuan, the total industry
figure will be much larger," said an official from the CIRC
according to the paper.
China's insurance regulator said on Wednesday that it had
increased the limits for insurers to invest in blue chip stocks
amid a slew of fresh official efforts to rescue the country's
tumbling stock market.
On Thursday, Chinese markets pulled out of their dive, after
the securities regulator ordered shareholders with stakes of
more than 5 percent not to sell for the next six months.
($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan renminbi)
