BEIJING Aug 18 Chinese technology firms Hithink
RoyalFlush Information Network Co. Ltd. and Hundsun Technologies
Inc. said on Tuesday they were being investigated by China's
securities watchdog for alleged violations of securities laws.
Hundsun Technologies will "actively cooperate
with" the China Securities Regulatory Commission and "perform
its information disclosure requirements strictly in accordance
with regulatory requirements", the company said in a statement
to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
In a separate statement on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange,
Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network also said it
would cooperate with the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
Neither company provided details of the investigations.
The announcements came after Chinese stocks plunged more
than six percent on Tuesday, their biggest fall in three weeks,
on speculation the central bank may not be in any rush to ease
policy further and concerns a further weakening in the yuan
would hit importers.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; editing by David Clarke)