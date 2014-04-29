HONG KONG, April 29 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said on Tuesday quotas for a cross-border stock investment scheme between Shanghai and Hong Kong may be increased.

The bourse also said funds involved in the recently announced scheme will be restricted within an investment channel to control risks.

Regulators in China and Hong Kong surprised market participants earlier this month by unveiling the cross-border scheme, banking on the success of the promotion of the internationalisation of the Chinese currency since 2010.

The initiative, known as the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, is the latest in a series of financial sector reforms that regulators have taken this year, such as widening the yuan's trading band and increasing quotas for investors. (Reporting by Alison Lui and Michelle Chen; Editing by Miral Fahmy)