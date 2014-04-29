(Adds quote, details)

HONG KONG, April 29 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) said that funds related to cross-border stock investments between Shanghai and Hong Kong could not be used for additional investment purposes, in a bid to control risks.

HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li, speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, said settlements would be based on net amounts to minimise cross-border fund flows.

"Money never leaves the channel ... only when there is a net position, we carry it to China," Li said.

The cross-border scheme, unveiled earlier this month, is a small but significant step towards opening China's capital account. It lets mainland investors trade shares in companies listed in Hong Kong and Hong Kong investors buy shares in Shanghai-listed firms.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said that during the trial, Hong Kong investment in mainland stocks would be limited to an overall quota of 300 billion yuan ($48 billion) and a daily quota of 13 billion yuan.

Mainland investment in Hong Kong stocks will be limited to 250 billion yuan overall and a 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Quotas for the scheme may be increased, Li said

The initiative, known as the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, is the latest in a series of financial sector reforms that regulators have taken this year, such as widening the yuan's trading band and increasing quotas for investors. (Reporting by Alison Lui and Michelle Chen; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Jane Baird)