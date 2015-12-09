BEIJING Dec 9 China's plans to launch a
registration-based system on initial public offerings (IPOs) at
Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges within two years, state
radio reported on Wednesday.
The State Council is awaiting approval from the National
People's Congress, the parliament, on the proposal, state radio
said, citing a regular cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li
Keqiang.
The cabinet also pledged to take steps to tackle excess
factory capacity and deal with so-called zombie firms, while
allowing banks to write off more bad loans, state radio said.
(Reporting by China Monitoring Team and Kevin Yao; Editing by
Robert Birsel)