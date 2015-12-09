(Adds details, quotes)
BEIJING Dec 9 China plans to shift to a
U.S.-style registration system for stock market flotations on
the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges within two years, the
cabinet said on Wednesday.
The State Council is awaiting approval from the National
People's Congress, or parliament, on its proposal to launch the
long-planned reforms, the cabinet said in a statement after a
regular meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.
Relevant government agencies will draft detailed rules that
will be implemented after seeking pubic feedback, according to
the statement posted on the central government website.
The authorities will also step up supervision on listed
companies and protect investors' legitimate rights and
interests, it added.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month that China is ready
to announce plans for a migration to a registration-based system
for flotations, or initial public offerings (IPOs), in the near
term.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) watchdog
began speaking of moving away from its current approval-based
system, seen as distorting the IPO market and encouraging
official corruption, to a registration system, where the market
decides who gets to list and for how much, since early in 2014.
But the stock market crash this summer, blamed in part on an
IPO glut, put that process on hold, as the CSRC froze listings
to stabilise a market that lost as much as 40 percent in just a
few weeks.
The CSRC said in a statement it would take steps to improve
market transparency and crack down on illegal activities to
support the IPO reform, adding it would implement the reforms in
a gradual and steady manner to prevent a sharp expansion in new
share listings.
The cabinet also pledged to take steps to tackle excess
factory capacity and deal with so-called zombie firms, while
allowing banks to write off more bad loans, state radio said.
