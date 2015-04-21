SHANGHAI, April 21 China will switch to a
"registration system" for initial public offerings (IPO), ending
the current approval process, the official China Securities
Journal reported on Tuesday, a day after parliament began
reviewing draft changes to the Securities Law.
A registration system - used in mature markets such as the
United States, where the market decides who gets to list, when,
and for how much - will obviate the China Securities Regulatory
Commission's (CSRC) role as the approval agency, industry
sources say, and leave companies to register with stock
exchanges to float shares.
"The promulgation of the share issue registration system
will focus on information disclosure and thus enable market
participants themselves to judge the issuers' quality of assets
and investment value," the newspaper quoted Wu Xiaoling, a
lawmaker at the National People's Congress (NPC), China's
parliament, as saying.
"It will move towards allowing the market to play a decisive
role in asset allocation."
Investors hope the changes will address multiple problems,
notably the possibilities for corruption in a system that
requires official sign-off, share price spikes on launch days,
and companies quequing for years to list.
Chinese regulators have historically closely managed the
pace of IPO issuances, given their tendency to drag down the
market if they come too close together, draining net liquidity.
As a result, the CSRC has often seen fit to freeze IPOs
during market slides; in late 2012 it froze IPOs for over a
year. Now that markets are rallying strongly, however, there is
more liquidity available in the market than new issuers and
secondary issuers can tap.
FOREIGN FIRMS
The draft also stipulated requirements for share issuance by
foreign companies in China, the newspaper said, without going
into details. The move would be a step toward creating an
"international board", which China has said it would launch
eventually.
Other proposed changes included allowing professionals in
the securities industry to trade stocks themselves for the first
time, the report said.
Requirements for companies to show profit and earnings
sustainability would be dropped, but corporate executives would
need clean criminal records for the previous three years, and
companies' financial reports should not have been rejected by
qualified accounting firms during that time, the newspaper said.
The amendments will also add provisions enforcing compulsory
corporate cash dividend distribution as part of official efforts
to protect the interest of ordinary investors, it said.
