BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
SHANGHAI, July 4 Twenty-eight Chinese companies planning to list on the country's stock exchanges said on Saturday they would suspend their initial public offering plans.
The companies, in separate statements issued on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, said they would suspend their listing plans due to "relatively big market volatility".
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the government had decided to suspend IPOs to help stabilise the falling stock market. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.