BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
SHANGHAI, July 4 China has suspended new initial public offerings (IPOs) in effort to stabilise falling stock markets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.
The decision was made at a meeting held earlier in the day involving officials from the cabinet, the central bank, the securities regulator and other financial agencies, the report said. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.