SHANGHAI, Sept 14 China's central bank is
preparing the groundwork for a proposed link bewteen the
Shanghai and London stock exchanges that will allow investors on
one bourse to invest in the other, the Securities Times reported
Wednesday.
The newspaper said that officials from the Chinese
government and the City of London met in Beijing on Tuesday to
discuss financial cooperation, green finance, and other topics.
If the work on the stock connect scheme runs into specific
difficulties, the People's Bank of China and other regulators
will act together to push forward, Ma Jun, chief economist at
the PBOC's research bureau, was reported as saying.
Feasibility studies for a potential Shanghai-London stock
connect have been under discussion for some time, but progress
has been slow in the face of challenges including the Chinese
stock crash in 2015 and more recently, Britain's unexpected
decision to leave the European Union.
