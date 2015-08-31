* Helping police probe doesn't infer wrongdoing - Bloomberg
* Man Group spokeswoman declines comment
* China chief says in "highly confidential" meetings -
husband
* Journalist says he spread false information in market
reports
(Adds context, details of Caijing reporter)
By Paul Carsten and Nishant Kumar
BEIJING/LONDON, Aug 31 The head of hedge fund
manager Man Group Plc's China business has been taken
into custody to help authorities in a probe into recent market
volatility, Bloomberg reported on Monday, while separately a
local financial reporter confessed on national TV to having
spread false information that caused "panic and disorder".
Both are likely to jangle nerves in the financial industry
as regulators try to find out who they think was behind China's
wild stock market rollercoaster ride in the past three months.
Authorities have been investigating possible market
manipulation following wild swings in the stock markets,
which have plunged around 40 percent since
mid-June on concerns of a slowing economy and a surprise
devaluation of the yuan currency earlier this month.
Officials are probing the financial industry amid
allegations of malicious short-selling and other strategies seen
as weakening confidence in the market.
Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter, said Li
Yifei, Man Group's China chairwoman, was assisting with police
inquiries, noting this doesn't mean she faces charges or has
done anything wrong. Reuters could not independently confirm the
report.
Man Group spokeswoman Rosanna Konarzewski declined to
comment on the matter, and China's Ministry of Public Security
could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular
working hours.
Li's husband, Wang Chaoyong, told Reuters he had spoken to
his wife on Sunday and Monday, and she had told him she was in
"highly confidential" meetings. "She said she was in meetings
and it's inconvenient for me to contact her," he said by phone,
adding he did not know where the meetings were taking place.
Separately, Chinese police are looking into the spreading of
rumours about the stock market, as well as other issues such as
the fatal explosions at a chemical storage facility in Tianjin.
On Monday, Wang Xiaolu, a reporter for the Caijing business
magazine, read a confession on national state television, saying
he spread false information in his reporting of the stock market
that had caused "panic and disorder".
"I shouldn't have sought to make a big splash just for the
sake of sensationalism," he said.
It was not possible to verify whether Wang made his
confession freely or under any coercion.
State news agency Xinhua said earlier that 197 people in
total have been punished in the rumour campaign.
The investigations are likely to unsettle China's investment
community, and the report of Li's involvement could leave
foreign investors particularly on edge.
"Short run, any sane foreign businessman would have pause
about doing business in China, given the environment," said Bob
Eisenbeis, vice chairman and chief monetary economist at
Cumberland Advisors. "Long run, people will not overlook the
size of the market and what that offers."
Li, a former MTV Networks executive, was appointed Country
Chair, China in 2011, according to a page on Man Group's website
archived by Google on Aug. 6. The page is not currently
accessible.
Man Group says on its website it has $78.8 billion of assets
under management.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Nishant Kumar, with additional
reporting by Michelle Price, Shu Zhang, Richard Leong and Chris
Kaufman; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Mark Bendeich
and Ian Geoghegan)