SHANGHAI Nov 27 China's securities regulator,
the China Securities and Regulatory Commission, told its local
branches to resolutely clean up illegal margin financing in
wealth management products, a commission spokesman said in a
press conference Friday.
Illegal margin finance offered by non-bank lenders magnified
the size the of China's equity bull-run and subsequent crash
this summer, and was the subject of a severe crackdown in late
summer and early fall.
Official measures of margin borrowing also declined sharply
as the equity bubbled deflated, but have recently rebounded,
although not to levels most analysts consider dangerous.
Wealth management and trust products, high-yield investments
typically marketed by banks or brokerages, were a major source
of finance for so-called grey margin finance this spring,
analysts say.
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)