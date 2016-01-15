* Fraction of investor borrowings face margin calls
SHANGHAI/BEIJING Jan 15 China's securities
regulator said on Friday that margin lending risks at securities
firms was controllable, while the amount of forced liquidation
was tiny and had limited market impact.
The comments from Deng Ge, a spokesman of the China
Securities Regulatory Commision (CSRC), was apparently aimed at
easing investor panic, after Shanghai stocks tumbled
below lows hit during last summer's market crash.
Deng told a regular news conference in Beijing that as of
Jan. 14, only 2.02 billion yuan ($306.8 million) worth of
investor borrowings face margin calls, just 0.2 percent of the
roughly 1 trillion yuan margin lending business.
The spokesman was responding to a question on domestic media
reports that 500 billion yuan of equity market positions faced
potential margin calls, which he said was incorrect.
So far this year, average daily forced liquidation in the
margin lending business was about 60 million yuan, down 40
percent from last year, and having limited market impact, he
said.
