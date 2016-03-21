SHANGHAI, March 21 The move by China's state
margin lender to resume its shorter-term lending business and
slash borrowing costs has sent a strong and positive signal to
the market, analysts said.
The China Securities Finance Corp Ltd (CSF), which lends
brokerages money to fund margin financing, said late on Friday
that lending businesses under five terms - ranging from seven to
182 days - would all be open to brokerages starting on Monday.
It means lending businesses under four terms, including
seven, 14, 28 and 91 days, have been resumed after an 18-month
suspension.
In addition, CSF also announced new rates for the lending
business, which the official Securities Times says amounts to a
30 percent cut in borrowing costs.
China's stock market jumped roughly 2 percent on Monday
morning, aided by a surge in brokerage shares.
"It's a clear signal that regulators are ready to provide
the market with easier, and cheaper funding," said Wang Yu,
analyst at Pacific Securities.
"Although it won't likely translate immediately into any
meaningful businesses for brokerages, it definitely boosts
investor confidence, in the context of a series of new messages
from the new securities chief."
Since Li Shiyu became new head of China's Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) last month, he has hinted at a
possible delay in a planned reform in initial public offerings,
while there's also rising expectation that plans to launch an
emerging industry board in Shanghai would also be shelved.
High amounts of leverage in the stock market have been cited
by analysts as a major factor behind last summer's rout, which
prompted a massive and unprecedented government rescue. Despite
several attempts to rally since then, major indexes are only
about 10 percent above their August 2015 lows.
Outstanding margin loans, or money investors borrowed from
brokerages to buy stocks, have shrunk to 837.3 billion yuan
($129.12 billion) as of March 18, from a peak of 2.27 trillion
yuan last June, the start of the near-crash that sent shockwaves
across global financial markets.
($1 = 6.4847 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)