SHANGHAI, Oct 29 Chinese stock investors increased their leveraged bets over the past week, as outstanding margin loans and the number of new investors hit the highest since the end of August, despite a slight drop in margin loans on Wednesday as the market slid that day. Outstanding margin loans, which had increased on the four previous days, on Wednesday stood at 1.03 trillion yuan ($162.02 billion). On Oct. 23, they moved above 1 trillion yuan for the first time since Sept. 1. The number of new investors also reached its highest since the end of August, with 330,300 new investors during the week of Oct. 19-23, and a net inflow of 12.5 billion yuan was seen in Chinese investors' securities accounts. Foreign investors, however, seemed more cautious and uncertain about China's stock market, with Northbound money flowing in and out under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme this week. China's stocks rose on Monday, catching up with gains globally after the central bank cut interest rates late last Friday - for the sixth time in less than a year - to try to lift economic growth. The stock market, however, appeared to see some profit-taking in the following days, showing concern about the outlook for the world's second-largest economy. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit:100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) Oct 28 Oct 27 Oct 26 Oct 23 Oct 22 Oct 21 Oct 20 Margin loans outstanding 10,253.7 10,276.3 10,209.6 10,076.2 9,983.0 9,850.9 9,932.9 % pct change w/w -0.22 0.65 1.32 0.93 1.34 -0.83 1.13 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) Sept August July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Margin loans 9040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 20,443.69 20,728.63 18,306.96 14,864.39 11,522.99 11,258.33 % change w/w -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 -1.4 13.2 23.2 29 2.4 10.7 Short selling 26.83 32.58 32.62 46.99 71.66 87.56 79.29 55.11 58.69 % change w/w -17.6 -0.1 -30.6 -34.2 -18.2 10.4 43.9 -6.1 -28.3 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan Oct 28 Oct 27 Oct 26 Oct 23 Oct 22 Oct 19 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 13,966.94 13,083.97 13,958.59 13,873.87 14,268.48 13,013.27 Daily Quota Balance (%) 107 100 107 106 109 100 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) Oct 19-23 Oct 12-16 Oct 8-9 Sept 28-29 Sept 21-25 Sept 14-18 New Investors 33.03 29.55 10.36 13.88 26.84 28.10 % change w/w 11.8 185.2 -25.4 -48.3 -4.5 -5.2 China's new stock account opening: bit.ly/1wvJ9S9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) Oct 19-23 Oct 12-16 Oct 8-9 Sept 28-30 Sept 21-25 Net Fund Flows 125 -330 684 -2,609 -1,554 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) September August July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan AUM 66,931.88 66,372.95 68,758.14 71,140.33 73,592.83 61,997.91 52,414.37 48,607.18 45,449.04 % change 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 18.7 18.3 7.8 6.9 0.2 Total Fund Units 64,258.25 63,624.92 63,674.36 62,386.15 59,719.22 51,914.01 44,966.39 43,895.41 41,951.35 % change 1.0 -0.1 2.1 4.5 15.0 15.5 2.4 4.6 3.1 Stock fund units 5,814.33 6,688.85 10,451.98 12,725.52 11,728.99 11,140.26 10,800.56 10,833.92 10,680.63 % change -13.1 -36.0 -17.9 8.5 5.3 3.1 -0.3 1.4 -0.85 Balanced Fund Units 15,362.17 16,329.90 15,391.78 20,107.49 17,113.14 10,409.72 7,416.54 6,144.94 5,672.60 % change -5.9 6.1 -23.5 17.5 64.4 40.4 20.7 8.3 2.7 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.3574 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)