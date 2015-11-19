SHANGHAI, Nov 19 Chinese stock investors have raised their leveraged bets in the past week, with the total of outstanding margin loans rising thirteen straight days, and the number of new investors climbed to the highest since the week of July 20. The daily outstanding margin reached 1.20 trillion yuan ($188.17 billion) on Wednesday, the highest since Aug. 24, The number of new investors rebounded from the previous week to 353,600 during Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, hitting the highest since the week of July 20. Both domestic and foreign investors appeared to hold an optimistic attitude towards the market. A net inflow of 35.1 billion yuan was seen in Chinese investors' securities accounts last week, the highest since Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, the short week after a long national holiday in China, while seeing an inflow under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme, the first time in a month that money flowed into Chinese equities from offshore markets. Market sentiment was lifted by surging property shares as October home price data, rising for the first time in 14 months, strengthened expectations that the economy may be bottoming out. Commercial banks' forex settlement data also showed that China's capital outflows eased in October. The performance of Chinese stocks was also broadly stable this week, recovering from the shock of Friday's Paris attacks and the impact of tightened margin finance rules. Chinese stock regulators raised margin finance requirements on Friday in the name of preventing systemic risk, but kept widely-criticised limits on how much companies price Initial Public Offerings (IPO) in place. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) Nov 18 Nov 17 Nov 16 Nov 13 Nov 12 Nov 11 Margin loans outstanding 11,954.4 11,944.7 11,769.2 11,641.7 11,632.4 11,499.1 % pct change w/w 0.08 1.49 1.10 0.08 1.16 1.30 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) Oct Sept August July June May Apr Mar Margin loans 10,301.68 9040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 20,443.69 20,728.63 18,306.96 14,864.39 % change w/w 14.0 -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 -1.4 13.2 23.2 29 Short selling 29.04 26.83 32.58 32.62 46.99 71.66 87.56 79.29 % change w/w 8.2 -17.6 -0.1 -30.6 -34.2 -18.2 10.4 43.9 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan Nov 18 Nov 17 Nov 16 Nov 13 Nov 12 Nov 11 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 12,939.81 13,311.98 13,008.55 13,010.32 14,533.52 15,635.68 Daily Quota Balance (%) 99 102 100 100 111 120 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) Nov 9-13 Nov 2-6 Oct 26-30 Oct 19-23 Oct 12-16 Oct 8-9 New Investors 35.36 30.02 33.74 33.03 29.55 10.36 % change w/w 17.79 -11.03 2.15 11.8 185.2 -25.4 China's new stock account opening: bit.ly/1wvJ9S9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) Nov 9-13 Nov 2-6 Oct 26-30 Oct 19-23 Oct 12-16 Net Fund Flows 351 -73 -546 125 -330 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) October September August July June AUM 71,032.67 66,931.88 66,372.95 68,758.14 71,140.33 % change 6.1 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 Total Fund Units 65,623.17 64,258.25 63,624.92 63,674.36 62,386.15 % change 2.1 1.0 -0.1 2.1 4.5 Stock fund units 6,060.01 5,814.33 6,688.85 10,451.98 12,725.52 % change 4.2 -13.1 -36.0 -17.9 8.5 Balanced Fund Units 15,224.33 15,362.17 16,329.90 15,391.78 20,107.49 % change -0.9 -5.9 6.1 -23.5 17.5 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.3773 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)