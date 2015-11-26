SHANGHAI, Nov 26 Chinese stock investors have increased their leveraged bets in the past week, extending a broadly rising streak for two months in outstanding margin loans, a reflection of growing confidence in the domestic stock market. The daily outstanding margin loans has stood above 1.20 trillion yuan ($187.82 billion) since last Thursday and reached its highest since Aug. 24 at 1.22 trillion yuan on Wednesday. The number of new investors continued to grow to 359,400 during Nov. 16 to Nov. 20. Market participants appeared to have an optimistic outlook, especially foreign investors who have persistently bought Chinese equities in the past week, leading to a weekly inflow of funds via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme for the first time since mid-October. A net inflow of 5.2 billion yuan was also seen in domestic investors' securities accounts in the week of Nov. 16. In a sign of growing confidence that China's stock markets are stabilising, Beijing has lifted an order that required brokerages each day to buy more shares than they sell for proprietary trading. The market is also shrugging off any negative impact from a series of probes by anti-corruption investigators into China's brokerages and insurance executives. Market sentiment was also lifted by a slew of analysts' forecasts that generally painted a rosy outlook for the equity market next year. Reports from brokerages including Guotai Junan Securities and Shenwan Hongyuan Securities expressed optimism that shares will trend higher in 2016, and the latter predicted that the Shanghai Composite Index will rise to around 4,500 points next year. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) Nov 25 Nov 24 Nov 23 Nov 20 Nov 19 Nov 18 Margin loans outstanding 12,191.8 12,171.4 12,151.0 12,189.5 12,092.8 11,954.4 % pct change w/w 0.17 0.17 -0.32 0.80 1.16 0.08 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) Oct Sept August July June May Apr Mar Margin loans 10,301.68 9040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 20,443.69 20,728.63 18,306.96 14,864.39 % change w/w 14.0 -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 -1.4 13.2 23.2 29 Short selling 29.04 26.83 32.58 32.62 46.99 71.66 87.56 79.29 % change w/w 8.2 -17.6 -0.1 -30.6 -34.2 -18.2 10.4 43.9 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan Nov 25 Nov 24 Nov 23 Nov 20 Nov 19 Nov 18 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 12,846.52 12,576.13 12,976.78 12,889.93 13,002.71 12,939.81 Daily Quota Balance (%) 98 96 99 99 100 99 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) Nov 16-20 Nov 9-13 Nov 2-6 Oct 26-30 Oct 19-23 Oct 12-16 New Investors 35.94 35.36 30.02 33.74 33.03 29.55 % change w/w 1.64 17.79 -11.03 2.15 11.8 185.2 China's new stock account opening: bit.ly/1wvJ9S9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) Nov 16-20 Nov 9-13 Nov 2-6 Oct 26-30 Oct 19-23 Net Fund Flows 52 351 -73 -546 125 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) October September August July June AUM 71,032.67 66,931.88 66,372.95 68,758.14 71,140.33 % change 6.1 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 Total Fund Units 65,623.17 64,258.25 63,624.92 63,674.36 62,386.15 % change 2.1 1.0 -0.1 2.1 4.5 Stock fund units 6,060.01 5,814.33 6,688.85 10,451.98 12,725.52 % change 4.2 -13.1 -36.0 -17.9 8.5 Balanced Fund Units 15,224.33 15,362.17 16,329.90 15,391.78 20,107.49 % change -0.9 -5.9 6.1 -23.5 17.5 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.3891 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)