SHANGHAI, Dec 3 Chinese stock investors, rattled by Friday's market slump after a fresh regulatory crackdown, have broadly reduced their leveraged bets in the past week, reversing the rising streak in outstanding margin loans in the past two months. The daily outstanding margin loans dipped to 1.19 trillion yuan ($186.01 billion) by Wednesday after it hit a three-month high in the previous week. It dropped nearly 2 percent on Friday after China stocks tumbled more than 5 percent, their biggest one-day loss in three months. Local and foreign investors sought to buy on the cheap following the plunge, with a net inflow of 46.7 billion yuan in domestic investors' securities accounts last week, and 3.5 billion yuan ploughing into Chinese equities on Monday via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme - both seeing their biggest funds inflow since October. The number of new investors increased to 361,500 during Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, before the market's sharp fall, but that still was a slower rise of 0.58 percent compared with 17.79 percent in the first week of November. Investors' appeared to have taken a step back on news that China's securities regulator had urged brokerages to cease financing clients' stocks purchases through over-the-counter swap contracts, the government's latest step to reduce leverage. Soft China's factory activity surveys for November also highlighted persistent economic weakness and may have tempered any enthusiasm for Chinese assets that followed the yuan's inclusion into the International Monetary Fund's benchmark currency basket. Still, there were signs of a turnaround with China's stock index up for four days in a row by Thursday's close, probably helped by some of the roughly 2 trillion yuan locked up in Tuesday's initial public offerings flowing back into equities. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) Dec 2 Dec 1 Nov 30 Nov 27 Nov 26 Nov 25 Margin loans outstanding 11,908.1 11,953.3 11,932.0 11,942.4 12,173.1 12,191.1 % pct change w/w -0.38 0.18 -0.09 -1.90 -0.15 0.17 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) Oct Sept August July June May Apr Mar Margin loans 10,301.68 9040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 20,443.69 20,728.63 18,306.96 14,864.39 % change w/w 14.0 -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 -1.4 13.2 23.2 29 Short selling 29.04 26.83 32.58 32.62 46.99 71.66 87.56 79.29 % change w/w 8.2 -17.6 -0.1 -30.6 -34.2 -18.2 10.4 43.9 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan Dec 2 Dec 1 Nov 30 Nov 27 Nov 26 Nov 25 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 13,330.70 12,245.39 9,533.26 12,735.47 12,329.79 12,846.52 Daily Quota Balance (%) 102 94 73 97 94 98 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) Nov 23-27 Nov 16-20 Nov 9-13 Nov 2-6 Oct 26-30 Oct 19-23 New Investors 36.15 35.94 35.36 30.02 33.74 33.03 % change w/w 0.58 1.64 17.79 -11.03 2.15 11.8 China's new stock account opening: bit.ly/1wvJ9S9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) Nov 23-27 Nov 16-20 Nov 9-13 Nov 2-6 Oct 26-30 Net Fund Flows 467 52 351 -73 -546 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) October September August July June AUM 71,032.67 66,931.88 66,372.95 68,758.14 71,140.33 % change 6.1 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 Total Fund Units 65,623.17 64,258.25 63,624.92 63,674.36 62,386.15 % change 2.1 1.0 -0.1 2.1 4.5 Stock fund units 6,060.01 5,814.33 6,688.85 10,451.98 12,725.52 % change 4.2 -13.1 -36.0 -17.9 8.5 Balanced Fund Units 15,224.33 15,362.17 16,329.90 15,391.78 20,107.49 % change -0.9 -5.9 6.1 -23.5 17.5 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.3976 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)