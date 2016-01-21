SHANGHAI, Jan 21 Daily outstanding margin loans in China fell in the past week as the country's major share indexes continued to swing wildly after plunging in recent weeks. Outstanding margin loans decreased to 991.56 billion yuan ($150.71 billion) worth of leveraged bets on Wednesday, according to data from state-margin lender China Securities Finance Corp, declining further below the 1 trillion yuan mark, which it breached last Friday, the first time it went under that level in three months. The number of new investors grew by 332,100 during the week ended Jan. 15, although at a slower pace compared with the previous week's growth. On Thursday, the CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 2.9 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 3.2 percent, continuing its losses from the previous week. Both the indexes plunged around 7 percent on Jan. 7. China has taken a series of steps to stabilise its stock and foreign exchange markets amid slowing growth - 6.9 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2015, the lowest in 25 years - in the world's second-largest economy. Still, as China's legions of retail investors flee the tumultuous equity markets, pushing stock prices down more than 16 percent so far this year, money is flowing into perceived safe-haven assets such as domestic bonds, gold and the dollar. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015) Jan 20 Jan 19 Jan 18 Jan 15 Jan 14 Jan 13 Jan 12 Margin loans outstanding 9,915.6 9,952.7 9,968.7 9,974.4 10,141.7 10,239.1 10,426.8 % pct change w/w -0.37 -0.16 -0.06 -1.65 -0.95 -1.80 -1.82 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP) * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) Dec Nov Oct Sept August July June May Margin loans 11,712.23 11,931.99 10,301.68 9040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 20,443.69 20,728.63 % change w/w -1.8 15.8 14.0 -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 -1.4 13.2 Short selling 29.60 29.05 29.04 26.83 32.58 32.62 46.99 71.66 % change w/w 1.89 0.03 8.2 -17.6 -0.1 -30.6 -34.2 -18.2 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan Jan 20 Jan 19 Jan 18 Jan 15 Jan 14 Jan 13 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 13,593.00 12,399.65 12,616.82 13,105.36 13,022.63 12,800.37 Daily Quota Balance (%) 104 95 97 100 100 98 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) Jan 11-15 Jan 4-8 Dec 28-31 Dec 21-25 Dec 14-Dec 18 Dec 7-11 New Investors 33.21 30.04 19.37 30.59 35.54 34.98 % change w/w 10.6 55.1 -36.7 -13.9 1.6 2.9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) Jan 11-15 Jan 4-8 Dec 28-31 Dec 21-25 Dec 14-18 Net Fund Flows -80 1,494 -5,905 3,419 -678 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) December November October September August July June AUM 83,971.83 72,040.51 71,032.67 66,931.88 66,372.95 68,758.14 71,140.33 % change 16.6 1.4 6.1 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 Stock fund assets 7,657.13 7,580.48 7,398.65 6,331.30 7,248.05 12,964.08 17,728.17 % change 1.0 2.5 16.9 -12.6 -44.1 -26.9 -13.0 Balanced Fund assets 22,287.25 21,529.41 18,175.37 16,703.77 17,793.21 17,281.35 23,072.03 % change 3.5 18.5 8.8 -6.1 3.0 -25.1 8.2 Money market fund assets 44,443.36 34,825.56 37,293.79 36,695.45 34,702.83 32,223.68 24,113.80 27.6 -6.6 1.6 5.7 7.7 33.6 -4.9 Bond fund assets 6,973.84 5,734.66 5,863.22 5,011.81 4,546.67 4,064.09 3,615.36 21.6 -2.2 17.0 10.2 11.9 12.4 -2.9 QDII fund assets 662.53 605.45 596.18 568.49 554.89 611.84 943.11 9.4 1.6 4.9 2.5 -9.3 -35.1 -10.8 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.5793 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)