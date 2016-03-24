March 24 Chinese share investors increased their leveraged bets for a fifth consecutive session, while the number of new stock investors rose for five straight weeks, a reflection of growing confidence in the domestic stock market. Outstanding margin loans - money Chinese investors borrowed from brokerages to buy stocks - grew everyday over the past week, according to China Securities Finance Corp Ltd, the state margin lender. But at the same time, the trend of investors parking more money in money market funds, the perceived safe haven assets, continues. Assets of money market funds swelled 13 percent from the previous month to 4.4 trillion yuan ($675.18 billion), accounting for 58 percent of China's 7.7 trillion yuan mutual fund industry. That's the highest proportion on record, according to fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015) March 23 March 22 March 21 March 18 March 17 Margin loans outstanding 8,733.0 8,679.6 8,633 8,451.2 8,508.0 % pct change w/w +0.62 +0.54 +2.15 +0.93 +1.28 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP) * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan) Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept August July June Margin loans 8,508.04 9,070.38 11,712.23 11,931.99 10,301.68 9,040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 20,443.69 % change w/w -6.2 -22.6 -1.8 15.8 14.0 -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 -1.4 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan March 23 March 22 March 21 March 18 March 17 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 12,769.75 12,237.28 12,915.11 11,668.02 10,994.89 Daily Quota Balance (%) 98 94 99 89 84 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) March 14-18 March 7-11 Feb 29-March 4 Feb 22-26 Feb 15-19 New Investors 52.70 47.49 46.14 42.36 35.62 % change w/w 11.0 2.9 8.9 18.9 35.8 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) Feb Jan December November October Septembe August July June r AUM 77,042.74 72,536.43 83,971.8 72,040.5 71,032.6 66,931.8 66,372.9 68,758.14 71,140.33 3 1 7 8 5 % change 6.2 -13.6 16.6 1.4 6.1 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 Stock fund assets 5,833.35 6,035.94 7,657.13 7,580.48 7,398.65 6,331.30 7,248.05 12,964.08 17,728.17 % change -3.4 -21.2 1.0 2.5 16.9 -12.6 -44.1 -26.9 -13.0 Balanced Fund assets 16,656.72 17,379.40 22,287.2 21,529.4 18,175.3 16,703.7 17,793.2 17,281.35 23,072.03 5 1 7 7 1 % change -4.2 -22 3.5 18.5 8.8 -6.1 3.0 -25.1 8.2 Money market fund 44,342.09 39,421.10 44,443.3 34,825.5 37,293.7 36,695.4 34,702.8 32,223.68 24,113.80 assets 6 6 9 5 3 % change 12.5 -11.3 27.6 -6.6 1.6 5.7 7.7 33.6 -4.9 Bond fund assets 7,492.56 7,140.91 6,973.84 5,734.66 5,863.22 5,011.81 4,546.67 4,064.09 3,615.36 % change 4.9 2.3 21.6 -2.2 17.0 10.2 11.9 12.4 -2.9 QDII fund assets 660.28 648.17 662.53 605.45 596.18 568.49 554.89 611.84 943.11 % change 1.9 -2.2 9.4 1.6 4.9 2.5 -9.3 -35.1 -10.8 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.5168 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)