April 14 China's outstanding margin loans rose significantly and money inflows from Hong Kong to Shanghai surged on Wednesday as Chinese and Hong Kong stocks jumped to three-month highs after better-than-expected China trade data suggest the economic slowdown was bottoming. Outstanding margin financing - money investors borrow to buy stocks - stood at 892 billion yuan on April 13, up nearly 1 percent from the day before, according to China Securities Finance Corp Ltd, the state margin lender. There was net inflow of 3.6 billion yuan into mainland stocks under the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme on Wednesday, the biggest daily inflow since Jan 27, according to data from the Hong Kong stock exchange. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015) April 13 April 12 April 11 April 8 April 7 Margin loans outstanding 8,922.4 8,837.9 8,874.5 8,822.4 8,865.9 % pct change w/w 1 -0.4 0.6 -0.5 -0.01 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP) * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan) March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept August July Margin loans 8,785.8 8,508.04 9,070.38 11,712.23 11,931.99 10,301.68 9,040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 % change w/w 3.3 -6.2 -22.6 -1.8 15.8 14.0 -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan April 13 April 12 April 11 April 8 April 7 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 9,438.36 11,793.28 11,660.24 12,929.47 12,923.05 Daily Quota Balance (%) 72 90 89 99 99 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) April 5-8 March 28-April March 21-25 March 14-18 March 7-11 Feb 29-March 4 1 New Investors 29.26 46.68 53.50 52.70 47.49 46.14 % change w/w -37 -13 1.5 11.0 2.9 8.9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) Feb Jan December November October Septembe August July June r AUM 77,042.74 72,536.43 83,971.8 72,040.5 71,032.6 66,931.8 66,372.9 68,758.14 71,140.33 3 1 7 8 5 % change 6.2 -13.6 16.6 1.4 6.1 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 Stock fund assets 5,833.35 6,035.94 7,657.13 7,580.48 7,398.65 6,331.30 7,248.05 12,964.08 17,728.17 % change -3.4 -21.2 1.0 2.5 16.9 -12.6 -44.1 -26.9 -13.0 Balanced Fund assets 16,656.72 17,379.40 22,287.2 21,529.4 18,175.3 16,703.7 17,793.2 17,281.35 23,072.03 5 1 7 7 1 % change -4.2 -22 3.5 18.5 8.8 -6.1 3.0 -25.1 8.2 Money market fund 44,342.09 39,421.10 44,443.3 34,825.5 37,293.7 36,695.4 34,702.8 32,223.68 24,113.80 assets 6 6 9 5 3 % change 12.5 -11.3 27.6 -6.6 1.6 5.7 7.7 33.6 -4.9 Bond fund assets 7,492.56 7,140.91 6,973.84 5,734.66 5,863.22 5,011.81 4,546.67 4,064.09 3,615.36 % change 4.9 2.3 21.6 -2.2 17.0 10.2 11.9 12.4 -2.9 QDII fund assets 660.28 648.17 662.53 605.45 596.18 568.49 554.89 611.84 943.11 % change 1.9 -2.2 9.4 1.6 4.9 2.5 -9.3 -35.1 -10.8 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.5168 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)