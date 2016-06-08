June 8 China's stock market lost some steam this week as a flurry of economic data reinforced views that the world's second-largest economy is slowly steadying but not gaining momentum, after having posted best weekly gain since March on hopes of MSCI inclusion last week. China's exports fell more than expected in May as global demand remained stubbornly weak, but imports beat forecasts, pointing to improving domestic demand and adding to hopes that the world's second-largest economy may be slowly stabilising. China's outstanding margin financing - money investors borrow to buy stocks - stood at 837 billion yuan ($127.40 billion) on June 6, according to China Securities Finance Corp Ltd, the state margin lender. U.S. index publisher MSCI will decide on June 14 whether to add Chinese shares to its emerging market index. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (Margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015) June 6 June 3 June 2 June 1 May 31 Margin loans outstanding 8367.0 8337.5 8353.2 8299.1 8269.8 % pct change w/w 0.4 -0.2 0.7 0.4 1.0 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP) * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan) May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept August July Margin loans 8269.8 8570.2 8,785.8 8,508.04 9,070.38 11,712.23 11,931.99 10,301.68 9,040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 % change w/w -3.5 -0.0 3.3 -6.2 -22.6 -1.8 15.8 14.0 -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan June 7 June 6 June 3 June 2 June 1 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 11,334.96 12,275.52 11,064.78 11,794.68 10,577.90 Daily Quota Balance (%) 87 94 85 90 81 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) May 30-June 3 May 23-27 May 16-20 May 9-13 May 3-6 New Investors 32.66 33.71 34.01 32.99 26.21 % change w/w -3.1 -0.9 3.1 25.9 -35.6 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) April March Feb Jan December November October Septembe August July June r AUM 77,317.77 77,733.71 77,042.74 72,536.43 83,971.8 72,040.5 71,032.6 66,931.8 66,372.9 68,758.14 71,140.33 3 1 7 8 5 % change -0.5 9.0 6.2 -13.6 16.6 1.4 6.1 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 Stock fund assets 6,563.55 6,688.12 5,833.35 6,035.94 7,657.13 7,580.48 7,398.65 6,331.30 7,248.05 12,964.08 17,728.17 % change -1.9 14.7 -3.4 -21.2 1.0 2.5 16.9 -12.6 -44.1 -26.9 -13.0 Balanced Fund assets 17,610.95 18,480.54 16,656.72 17,379.40 22,287.2 21,529.4 18,175.3 16,703.7 17,793.2 17,281.35 23,072.03 5 1 7 7 1 % change -4.7 11.0 -4.2 -22 3.5 18.5 8.8 -6.1 3.0 -25.1 8.2 Money market fund 43,042.97 41,562.08 44,342.09 39,421.10 44,443.3 34,825.5 37,293.7 36,695.4 34,702.8 32,223.68 24,113.80 assets 6 6 9 5 3 % change 3.6 -6.3 12.5 -11.3 27.6 -6.6 1.6 5.7 7.7 33.6 -4.9 Bond fund assets 6,989.57 7,865.1 7,492.56 7,140.91 6,973.84 5,734.66 5,863.22 5,011.81 4,546.67 4,064.09 3,615.36 % change -11.1 5.0 4.9 2.3 21.6 -2.2 17.0 10.2 11.9 12.4 -2.9 QDII fund assets 700.61 911.63 660.28 648.17 662.53 605.45 596.18 568.49 554.89 611.84 943.11 % change -23.1 38.0 1.9 -2.2 9.4 1.6 4.9 2.5 -9.3 -35.1 -10.8 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.5417 yuan) ($1 = 6.5701 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)