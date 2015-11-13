* Tighter margin financing rule due to rise in margin
lending-CSRC
* Raising margin finance ratio to reduce systemic risk
* New listings should maintain lower pricing
By Pete Sweeney and Nathaniel Taplin
SHANGHAI, Nov 13 Chinese stock regulators raised
margin finance requirements on Friday in the name of preventing
systemic risk, but kept widely-criticised limits on how much
companies price IPOS in place.
The amount of collateral required for margin loans would
double from 50 percent to 100 percent of the amount borrowed,
the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges and China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in separate statements.
At the same time the CSRC said listing companies should keep
their IPO pricing relatively low, in accordance with prior
guidelines that companies price themselves within industry
average valuations.
A spokesman for the CSRC said that changes to margin finance
would reduce systemic risk and had been prompted by the recent
rapid recovery in margin financing activity.
"Basically what we can see from this is that CSRC has
learned something from what happened this summer, and is
tightening prudential regulation ahead of a rising market, which
is a positive," said Oliver Barron, economist at NSBO in
Beijing.
"Clearly they've been watching the revival of margin finance
very closely. That's all a good sign, but the question is how
the market will take it. Every time there's been a hint of a
move like this in the past the market sold off."
Xiao Shijun, an analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing, said
he also expected short-term negative impact from the decisions.
"It may also exert pressure on upcoming companies' IPOs. But
it will not have persisting influence on the overall liquidity
in the stock market," he said, because it is defending the
market against new speculation, not forcing existing positions
to close, as in the past.
Chinese stock indexes tentatively resumed a bull run in
November, helped by a steady rise in margin trading; the daily
outstanding margin reached 1.15 trillion yuan ($180.43
billion)on Wednesday, the highest since Aug. 26.
After a brutal 40 percent decline in late summer, prompted
in part by a panic sale among margin borrowers, China's main
stock indices have recovered around 20 percent since late
September, but it is unclear whether it will sustain given gloom
in the real economy.
IPO OVERDOSE
In the past investors have often sold shares in advance of
anticipated listings, worried that they will cannibalise capital
from the rest of the market.
But that cannibalisation was aggravated by CSRC's pricing
guidelines; companies desperate to list often priced their IPO
cheaply in order to ensure they would get approval, but they
would then almost invariably rise by the regulatory limit of 44
percent the first day, making them one-way, quick get-rich
schemes for subscribers.
In fact, IPOs were so popular that many retail investors
would borrow heavily in case they qualified to participate via
the official lottery.
The CSRC said it would remove the cash escrow requirement
for IPOS when they resume.
Regulatory pressure on margin finance has also depressed
interest in trading by institutional investors and tightening of
margin trade were also widely blamed for contributing to a sharp
30 percent collapse in major indexes in June and July.
Offshore Index futures tracking the FTSE China index
were down around 2 percent after the announcement.
($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan)
