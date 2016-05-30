SHANGHAI May 30 China stocks rose modestly on
Monday morning with many investors keeping to the sidelines as
they ponder the monetary policy outlook as the economy fails to
show signs of a sustained recovery.
The CSI300 index added 0.2 percent to 3,068.06
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index also gained 0.2 percent to 2,826.19
points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for June tacked on 0.2
percent, to 3,039.8, 28.26 points below the current value of the
underlying index.
Growing uncertainty over China's monetary policy and
economic health is keeping investors from making bets in the
country's stock and money markets, sending volumes
plunging.
Official data on Wednesday is expected to show that growth
in China's manufacturing sector likely stalled in May after
slight expansions in the previous two months, a Reuters poll
showed, throwing more cold water on hopes that the world's
second-largest economy is reviving.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.7 percent to 20,719.78
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.7 percent to 8,657.39.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 132.86.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net
inflows of 0.45 billion yuan.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 5.74 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 7.93 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.8 billion shares.
