* CSI300 +0.3 pct; SSEC +0.3 pct; HSI +0.6 pct
* China new loans surge in Sept on easing measures
* Airlines up on bullish profit forecasts
SHANGHAI, Oct 16 China and Hong Kong stocks rose
again on Friday, with the Shanghai market on track for
its biggest weekly gain in two months after data showing new
Chinese loans surged in September.
Both the CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite
Index finished morning trade up 0.3 percent, reaching
3,498.67 points and 3,348.58 points, respectively.
Although the indexes gave up some early-morning gains, the
Shanghai benchmark was still up more than 5 percent for the
week. The CSI300 was up 4.7 percent for the week.
Gerry Alfonso, Shanghai-based director at Shenwan Hongyuan
Securities, said that given recent volatility "it is not
surprising there is some profit-taking but it does not
necessarily mean that there is a deterioration in investors'
sentiment."
Lending by Chinese banks surged by far more than expected in
September, with 1.05 trillion yuan ($165.47 billion) in new yuan
loans extended following moves to stop the economy slowing by
cutting interest rates and prioritising infrastructure projects.
Hopes for more government stimulus have fuelled the market's
recent rebound, and some analysts look for more steps even
after the robust lending data.
"Despite a rebound in new loans, we think the weak growth
and PPI deflation still point to the need for an interest rate
cut," Barclays said in a report on Friday.
Underscoring improving risk appetite, China's outstanding
margin loans expanded over the past six sessions, their longest
rising streak in two months.
But some investors think the market rebound isn't
sustainable.
"Economic fundamentals don't support a rising stock market,"
said Yu Weixin, a retail investor. "The indexes will come back
down soon."
China's economic growth is expected to slow to 6.5 percent
in 2016 from an expected 6.8 percent in 2015, a Reuters poll
showed.
On Friday, shares in most sectors advanced, with
transportation stocks leading the charge.
But small-caps, which have led the recent market rebound,
corrected. Start-up board ChiNext, the SME board
and the CSI500 index tracking small firms all
fell on Friday morning.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.6 percent,
to 23,019.38 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.7 percent, to 10,631.03.
Chinese airline operators listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong,
including Air China , China Eastern
and China Southern Airlines
rose, after they expected sharp rises in nine-month profit,
thanks to lower fuel costs and increasing domestic travel.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)