* CSI300 +0.4 pct; SSEC +0.2 pct; HSI -0.9 pct
* China will not have a hard landing - President Xi
* Chinese airlines rise on merger expectations
SHANGHAI, Oct 22 China stocks rose on Thursday
morning, with the previous session's roughly 3 percent plunge
seen as creating a buying opportunity for some investors who
missed the recent rebound.
But Hong Kong stocks fell after that market reopened
following Wednesday's public holiday.
China's CSI300 index was up 0.4 percent to
3,488.46 points by lunch time, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.2 percent, to 3,328.49 points.
Investors unnerved by recent weak economic data got some
solace on Wednesday from President Xi Jinping, who said during
his state visit to Britain "there will be no hand landing" in
China, whose economy "will maintain its strong momentum".
Bosera Asset Management attributed the market's Wednesday
slump to profit-taking after a more than 30 percent rally since
mid-September, but expected that the depth and duration of the
correction could be limited.
"After the correction, investors can still hunt for stocks
that are likely to benefit from China's economic restructuring,"
the Shenzhen-based fund manager said in an email.
Some hedge fund managers also said the chances of further
sharp falls in the main indexes are small, while any major
corrections could create opportunities for traders.
Most sectors were firmer on Thursday, though the banking
subindex - which on Wednesday helped ease the
market's slide - lost 1.6 percent.
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext climbed 3
percent, recovering some of Wednesday's 6 percent tumble.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.9
percent, to 22,777.68 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 1.1 percent, to 10,534.48.
Shanghai and Hong Kong-listed shares of major Chinese
carriers such as Air China and Southern
Airlines jumped on merger expectations.
Shares of China mini-marts operator Wumart Stores Inc
surged nearly 80 percent in Hong Kong to a four-month
high after its parent Wumei Holdings offered to buy ones it
doesn't already own.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)