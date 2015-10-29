SHANGHAI Oct 29 China stocks were mixed on
Thursday as investors eyed weak financial sector earnings and
subdued expectations for a rebound in manufacturing.
The CSI300 index was unchanged at 3,524.65 points
at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.1 percent, to 3,379.38 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for November at 3,418 was
flat, 106.65 points below the current value of the underlying
index.
Stocks rose modestly at the open but gave up some gains
later in the morning as traders eyed ongoing weakness in
manufacturing and disappointing third quarter results from the
financial sector.
A Reuters poll found that economists expect China's
official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) to edge
up to 50 for October, better than September's 49.8 reading but
still indicative of tough conditions for the nation's factories.
Readings above 50 for the PMI, an aggregrate measure taking
account of factors such as new orders and employment, indicate
expansion while readings below 50 indicate contraction.
The finance sector was once again a major drag on markets,
as poor third quarter earnings continued to roll in. China Life
Insurance Co Ltd, the nation's largests insurer,
said Wednesday evening that its third quarter net profit fell 74
percent on plunging investment income and rising claims.
Analysts suggested stocks had also gotten a small boost from
the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady for
the time being, following the October meeting of the open
markets committee.
"The stock market was slightly buoyed by the U.S. Federal
Reserve's decision to hold interest rates," said Zheng Weigang,
an analyst at Shanghai Securities in Shanghai.
"Yet the rebound was sluggish on investors' concerns about
the country's sagging economy and lack of positive sectoral
news."
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3 percent, to 22,881.90
points while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost
1.3 percent, to 10,417.78.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 130.47.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net
outflows of 0.68 billion yuan.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 12.12
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 15.23 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.9 billion shares.
